Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which added 41,900,000 units, or a 4.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 1%, and Apple is lower by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DMAR ETF, which added 1,750,000 units, for a 36.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPY, DMAR: Big ETF Inflows

