SPY, DAT: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 8,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.5%, and Apple is higher by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF, which lost 25,000 of its units, representing a 25.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DAT, in morning trading today Datadog is up about 3.2%, and Mongodb is higher by about 1.4%.

