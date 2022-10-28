SPXU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SPXU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.81, changing hands as low as $16.78 per share. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares are currently trading off about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.03 per share, with $23.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.