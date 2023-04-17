SPXS, XRT: Big ETF Outflows

Markets
April 17, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BEAR 3X, where 10,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 17.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which lost 2,550,000 of its units, representing a 34.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XRT, in morning trading today Carvana is up about 0.8%, and Gamestop is higher by about 0.3%.

