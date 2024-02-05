SPTL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.16, changing hands as low as $27.79 per share. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.47 per share, with $31.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.77.

