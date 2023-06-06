Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.36%, the lowest has been 5.82%, and the highest has been 11.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprott Focus Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUND is 0.07%, a decrease of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.90% to 4,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing a decrease of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUND by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 503K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 21.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUND by 21.76% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 493K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing a decrease of 61.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUND by 35.56% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 388K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUND by 89.54% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 365K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUND by 98,715.52% over the last quarter.

Sprott Focus Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Fund’s investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by normally investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.