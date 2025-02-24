Spotlight on Coherent: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coherent (NYSE:COHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Coherent.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $453,300, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $223,669.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $100.0 for Coherent over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coherent's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coherent's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Coherent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $27.6 $27.0 $27.25 $100.00 $272.5K 509 75 COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.5 $28.0 $28.0 $100.00 $70.0K 509 0 COHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.0 $27.6 $27.6 $100.00 $69.0K 509 75 COHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.4 $14.7 $15.0 $90.00 $60.0K 118 100 COHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.4 $41.5 $43.99 $50.00 $48.3K 29 0

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

In light of the recent options history for Coherent, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Coherent With a volume of 1,236,030, the price of COHR is up 0.56% at $83.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. What The Experts Say On Coherent

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Coherent, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Coherent, maintaining a target price of $125. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Coherent, maintaining a target price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coherent, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

