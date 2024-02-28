Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, which added 4,600,000 units, or a 0.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 0.2%, and Apple is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the QQQI ETF, which added 70,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPLG, QQQI: Big ETF Inflows

