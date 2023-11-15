Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, which added 14,900,000 units, or a 3.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.4%, and Apple is higher by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CYA ETF, which added 2,850,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPLG, CYA: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.