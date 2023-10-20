SPLG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: SPLG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.64, changing hands as low as $49.59 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPLG's low point in its 52 week range is $42.75 per share, with $54.0186 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.66.
