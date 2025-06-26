Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, where 23,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.5%, and Nvidia is up by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BDEC ETF, which lost 3,125,000 of its units, representing a 39.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPLG, BDEC: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.