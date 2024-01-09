News & Insights

Markets
SR

Spire Names Scott Doyle COO

January 09, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR), a gas utility company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Scott Doyle as its chief operating officer and executive vice president, effective January 15.

Doyle takes over from Steve Lindsey, who was promoted as the CEO of the company in September when Suzanne Sitherwood retired.

Scott Doyle has more than 25 years of utility industry experience and most recently served as the executive vice president of utility operations at CenterPoint Energy.

On Monday, Spire shares closed at $63.06, up 0.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.