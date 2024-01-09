Spire Names Scott Doyle COO

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR), a gas utility company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Scott Doyle as its chief operating officer and executive vice president, effective January 15.

Doyle takes over from Steve Lindsey, who was promoted as the CEO of the company in September when Suzanne Sitherwood retired.

Scott Doyle has more than 25 years of utility industry experience and most recently served as the executive vice president of utility operations at CenterPoint Energy.

On Monday, Spire shares closed at $63.06, up 0.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.

