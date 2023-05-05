Spin Master Corp (SNMSF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Spin Master Corp said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spin Master Corp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNMSF is 0.11%, a decrease of 15.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.69% to 2,871K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spin Master Corp is 36.25. The forecasts range from a low of 31.48 to a high of $42.08. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Spin Master Corp is 2,058MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,444K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNMSF by 31.81% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNMSF by 24.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 155K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TCMIX - AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund Class Z holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 23.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNMSF by 21.90% over the last quarter.

HAIDX - Harbor Diversified International All Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNMSF by 16.10% over the last quarter.

