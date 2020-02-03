SPHD, EEV: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), which added 14,600,000 units, or a 16.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHD, in morning trading today Iron Mountain (IRM) is up about 0.4%, and AT&T (T) is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (EEV), which added 150,000 units, for a 38.6% increase in outstanding units.

