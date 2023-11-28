Spec Traders Shown With Net Short in Feeder Cattle

Live cattle futures tried to rebound at the Monday open, but contracts ended the day with $1.47 to $2.82 losses. Most of Monday’s action was compiling showlists, with a few $175 cleanup sales reported in the South. Feeder cattle futures continued to implode, posting losses of $4.72 to $6.52. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $4.40 on November 24 to $230.38, now a positive basis for hedgers.

Managed money spec funds in live cattle held a net long position of 39,162 contracts as of 11/21, a 2,392 contract drop on the week. In feeder cattle, spec traders were adding 1,672 contracts to the short side, and now net short of 313 contracts as of last Tuesday.

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down 78 cents to $297.2538, with Select 96 cents lower to $267.80. That widened the Chc/Select spread to $29.45. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was 123,000 head. That was a 2,000 head drop vs. last week and down 4,000 head compared to the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $168.775, down $1.475,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $168.825, down $2.150,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $170.675, down $2.625,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $212.800, down $6.525

