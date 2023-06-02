SpartanNash (SPTN) Declares $0.22 Dividend

SpartanNash said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.01%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 8.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpartanNash. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPTN is 0.11%, a decrease of 38.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 33,163K shares. The put/call ratio of SPTN is 2.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.80% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SpartanNash is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.80% from its latest reported closing price of 21.34.

The projected annual revenue for SpartanNash is 10,132MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,565K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,052K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 18.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,018K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 967K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 58.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 898K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPTN by 20.68% over the last quarter.

SpartanNash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SpartanNash is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

