SpaceX Has $100 Billion in Cash... Is It Enough?

Key Points

Space Exploration Technologies recently raised capital through an IPO and a bond sale.

The company isn't being shy about the money it needs to invest in its business.

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Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) raised $75 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. When you add in the overallotment given to the investment banks that helped with the IPO, that figure rises to $85.7 billion. Just days after the IPO, the company announced it would sell $20 billion in bonds, even though it already had $100 billion in cash on its balance sheet. It actually raised $25 billion from the bond sale, thanks to strong demand. Here's why all that cash won't last very long.

SpaceX is big, but it's still a start-up

The hype around SpaceX is huge, partly because of Elon Musk's involvement and partly because the company has achieved impressive milestones. In fact, the company's Starlink cellular telecommunications business is profitable. The problem is that its rocket business and its artificial intelligence operations (AI) are not. So the company, overall, doesn't turn a profit, a fact clearly disclosed in the IPO prospectus.

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Also clearly disclosed was the need for huge ongoing capital investments. That's not something to overlook just because the company has $100 billion in cash and just sold $25 billion in bonds. For starters, the bond sale proceeds were earmarked to repay bridge loans. While there may be some cash left over, it likely won't be much.

The $100 billion in cash on the balance sheet, meanwhile, must be compared with the company's investment needs. It is very clear in its prospectus that capital spending will be a massive cash drain. In the first quarter of 2026, SpaceX made capital investments totaling $10.1 billion, up from $4.1 billion in the prior year.

If you annualize that, and generously assume that capital spending needs don't increase further, the company is on pace to spend around $40 billion a year. So $100 billion is enough to cover two and a half years' worth of capital spending needs if capital spending doesn't increase further. Given the huge amount of money being spent in the AI arms race, it seems likely that capital investment spending could rise from here.

SpaceX is likely to be tapping the capital markets again

Elon Musk has huge goals for SpaceX. While the cash raised so far seems like a massive sum, it likely won't last long. Look for the company to come back to the capital markets for more cash, a move that could dilute current shareholders. And that doesn't even take into account the overhang from the stock that is likely to hit the market when the lockup period from the IPO ends and insiders start selling shares. All in, there could be more downward pressure on the stock than many investors realize, increasing the importance of taking a long-term view if you own SpaceX or are considering buying it.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.