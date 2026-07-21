SpaceX: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Build-out Just Got Interesting (NASDAQ:SPCX)

Key Points

Over the last month, SpaceX has signed compute capacity deals worth tens of billions of dollars.

These agreements will support SpaceX's aggressive push into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

SpaceX's rocket launch and satellite businesses already have contracts with the U.S. government.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has transformed the aerospace industry by pioneering reusable rocket technology and its Starlink network of broadband internet satellites. Building on its innovations in launch services and satellite connectivity, SpaceX is now aggressively expanding into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company is building large-scale compute capacity to support model training and inference, aiming to become a competitive provider of sovereign, scalable AI platforms serving both commercial enterprises and the U.S. government.

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AI infrastructure is an expensive pursuit

SpaceX's S-1 filing underscored the demanding economics of its AI vision. Data center build-outs require enormous up-front investments in specialized hardware, power infrastructure, and supporting networks.

The AI cloud computing landscape is fiercely competitive, and dominated by established hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services, Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Moreover, emerging neocloud providers like CoreWeave and Nebius Group add further pressure through specialized offerings and aggressive pricing. For SpaceX, meanwhile, AI remains an unproven business. In 2025, its AI segment posted an operating loss of $6.4 billion on revenue of just $3.2 billion.

Murmurings of a deal with the Pentagon

According to articles published by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, SpaceX is in discussions with the Department of Defense about a potential multibillion-dollar capacity agreement. Such a partnership would align logically with the company's existing government relationships, which include deals with NASA and the U.S. Space Force.

Both the Biden and Trump administrations have emphasized advancing American technological leadership. That premise supports the plausibility of closer collaboration between the government and SpaceX for managing AI workloads. The company's proven ability to deliver on high-stakes national security projects makes it a reasonable choice for handling classified AI needs alongside legacy providers.

SpaceX has shown some AI-driven growth, but uncertainty remains

Over the last month, SpaceX has signed capacity agreements worth up to $82 billion with Anthropic, Google Cloud, and Reflection AI. Against this backdrop, adding the Pentagon as an AI customer could be a natural extension of its existing services.

However, the Defense Department maintains long-standing partnerships with the cloud hyperscalers, and any new deal it might ink with SpaceX remains speculative.

Even so, SpaceX has demonstrated that it can compete credibly in the AI infrastructure arena. Should a Defense Department deal come to fruition, it would significantly strengthen the company's credentials and accelerate its efforts to become a leading sovereign AI platform.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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