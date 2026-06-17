Space Meets AI: SpaceX's Cursor Deal Puts These ETFs in Focus

SpaceX SPCX, a vertically integrated aerospace manufacturer, is currently the most talked-about company on Wall Street. It made a historic Wall Street debut on June 12, 2026. Shares have surged more than 40% since then.

SpaceX Strikes $60 Billion Deal for AI Startup Cursor

Just days after its record-breaking Nasdaq debut, SpaceX announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) startup Cursor in an all-stock transaction valued at $60 billion, as quoted on CNBC. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Following the announcement, SpaceX shares surged about 16%, lifting the company's market value above those of Amazon and Microsoft and making it the fourth-most valuable company in the United States, CNBC reported. At the market close, SPCX was up 4.8% on June 16. Shares added over 3.5% (at the time of writing) in the pre-market session on June 17.

Cursor's Rapid Rise in AI Coding

Founded in 2022, Cursor has quickly emerged as a major player in AI-powered software development. Its coding assistant helps developers generate, edit and review code, driving explosive growth. In November, the company reported surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue and secured the No. 37 spot on CNBC's 2026 Disruptor 50 list.

Deal Structure and Impact

The acquisition will be funded through SpaceX Class A common stock and will result in about 3.4% dilution based on the company's IPO valuation.

Strengthening SpaceX's AI Ambitions

The deal follows SpaceX's merger with AI startup xAI earlier this year and is expected to bolster its position in the rapidly evolving AI market. By bringing Cursor into its ecosystem, SpaceX aims to strengthen its AI capabilities against rivals such as Anthropic and OpenAI, both of which offer widely used AI coding tools.

SpaceX-Focused ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, we highlight a few exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with significant exposure to SpaceX or that are entirely focused on SPCX. SpaceX's $60 billion AI bet could create opportunities for these ETFs.

MARS Space & Technology ETF MARS – 22.45% of assets invested in SPCX stock

Baron First Principles ETF RONB – 21.75% weight

Baron Technology ETF BCTK – 10% exposure

Tema Space Innovators ETF NASA – 12.47% weight

Leveraged ETFs in Focus

REX Shares Launches T-REX 2X Long SpaceX Daily Target ETF (SPAX), Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull 2X ETF (LOFF) and Tradr 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPCM) are double leveraged ETFs built on SpaceX (read: SpaceX Extends Historic IPO Rally: 3 Leveraged ETFs to Boost Gains).





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.