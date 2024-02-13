SPAB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.02, changing hands as low as $24.99 per share. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPAB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.6801 per share, with $26.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.00.

