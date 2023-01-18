SPAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.96, changing hands as high as $26.12 per share. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPAB's low point in its 52 week range is $24.15 per share, with $29.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.08.

