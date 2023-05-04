S&P Global (SPGI) Declares $0.90 Dividend

S&P Global said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $349.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2653 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.62%, a decrease of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 323,021K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is 412.56. The forecasts range from a low of 378.75 to a high of $455.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of 349.97.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is 12,711MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,903K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,955K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.76% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 9,185K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,768K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,633K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,469K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 16.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,698K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,723K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,917K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 0.36% over the last quarter.

S&P Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

