S&P 500, Nasdaq Score Another Record Close

Wall Street earned modest wins across the board today. The Dow got back to its winning ways, while the S&P 500 nabbed a third-straight win of its own and, alongside the Nasdaq, closed at a new record high. Driving today's stagnant price action was some hesitancy ahead of the Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings call, due out after the close. Investors are also unpacking remarks from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who wishes to see "several months" of supportive inflation data before slashing interest rates.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Schaeffer's subscribers rewarded by bull market.

rewarded by bull market. Bullish combination flashing for defense stock .

. Plus, two earnings reports and a bear note to unpack.

5 Things to Know Today

Microsoft is partnering with Khan Academy to provide free AI training to U.S. teachers. (CNBC) Former U.S. President Donald Trump declined to testify in his criminal hush money trial. (Reuters) Why sentiment is shaky for this cybersecurity stock. Retail stock rises after earnings beat-and-raise. Toast stock downgrade weighs.

Gold Prices Hold Key $2,400 Level

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is tackling higher prices at the pump this summer, with plans to release 1 million barrels of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve. Today, however, black gold futures fell as investors grappled with demand outlook amid interest-rate concerns, with June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shedding 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $79.26 a barrel.

Gold prices cooled off, as traders assess the health of the global economy. For the session, June-dated gold shed 0.5%, to close at $2,425.90 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.