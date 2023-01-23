S&P 500 Movers: XYL, WDC

Markets
January 23, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

In early trading on Monday, shares of Western Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Western Digital registers a 30.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Xylem, trading down 9.6%. Xylem is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Tower, trading down 2.4%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 6.4% on the day.

