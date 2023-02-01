Markets
S&P 500 Movers: WRK, SYK

February 01, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Stryker topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Stryker registers a 12.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is WestRock, trading down 15.5%. WestRock is lower by about 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 11.8%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 6.0% on the day.

