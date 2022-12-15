In early trading on Thursday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Charles River Laboratories International has lost about 39.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 8.1%. Western Digital is lower by about 49.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 7.1%, and Tesla, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WDC, CRL

