In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Newell Brands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Newell Brands has lost about 26.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Verisign, trading down 4.3%. Verisign is showing a gain of 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 2.2%, and Etsy, trading up 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VRSN, NWL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.