In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 89.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is VFC, trading down 2.7%. VFC is lower by about 39.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 2.5%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VFC, CRM

