In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.8%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 36.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.5%. Tesla is showing a gain of 82.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Discover Financial Services, trading down 7.5%, and AT&T, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, NFLX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.