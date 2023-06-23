In early trading on Friday, shares of Carmax topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Carmax registers a 38.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 3.9%. Tesla is showing a gain of 106.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 3.7%, and MMM, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, KMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.