In early trading on Thursday, shares of WestRock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, WestRock Co has lost about 4.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 8.8%. Seagate Technology Holdings is showing a gain of 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Insulet, trading down 8.8%, and T-Mobile, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: STX, WRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.