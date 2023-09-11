In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 114.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is J.M. Smucker, trading down 7.3%. J.M. Smucker is lower by about 17.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are RTX, trading down 6.3%, and State Street, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SJM, TSLA

