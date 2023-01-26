In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 27.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Sherwin-Williams, trading down 8.9%. Sherwin-Williams is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McCormick, trading down 4.8%, and Albemarle, trading up 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SHW, TSLA

