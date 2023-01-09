In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 1.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.7%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 5.0%, and NVIDIA, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: REGN, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.