Markets
REGN

S&P 500 Movers: REGN, TSLA

January 09, 2023 — 10:22 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 1.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.7%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 5.0%, and NVIDIA, trading up 6.0% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: REGN, TSLA
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: REGN, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
TSLA
BAX
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.