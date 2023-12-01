In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.1%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty has not really moved.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading down 6.5%. Pfizer is lower by about 44.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.6%, and United Rentals, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PFE, ULTA

