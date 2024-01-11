In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 2.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Paramount Global, trading down 3.7%. Paramount Global is lower by about 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Biogen, trading down 2.8%, and T. Rowe Price Group, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PARA, NFLX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.