S&P 500 Movers: ORCL, LIN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Linde topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Linde registers a 31.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Oracle, trading down 10.5%. Oracle is showing a gain of 26.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 6.7%, and Centene, trading up 2.8% on the day.

