In early trading on Tuesday, shares of VFC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, VFC has lost about 35.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 7.2%. NVIDIA is showing a gain of 192.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 4.3%, and Whirlpool, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NVDA, VFC

