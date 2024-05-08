In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Jack Henry & Associates, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Jack Henry & Associates, registers a 4.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Match Group, trading down 10.7%. Match Group is lower by about 22.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Uber Technologies, trading down 6.1%, and NRG Energy, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MTCH, JKHY

