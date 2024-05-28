In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 126.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 58.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.9%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, NVDA

