S&P 500 Movers: MNST, MKC

March 28, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McCormick topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.4%. Year to date, McCormick registers a 0.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Monster Beverage, trading down 49.9%. Monster Beverage is lower by about 48.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.2%, and Paramount Global, trading up 5.4% on the day.

