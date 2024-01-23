In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.2%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings registers a 1.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 9.2%. MMM is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Invesco, trading down 7.1%, and RTX, trading up 6.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MMM, UAL

