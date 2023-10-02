In early trading on Monday, shares of Discover Financial Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Discover Financial Services has lost about 6.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kellanova, trading down 9.9%. Kellanova is lower by about 24.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NextEra Energy, trading down 4.8%, and Viatris, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: K, DFS

