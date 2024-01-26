In early trading on Friday, shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Bio-Rad Laboratories registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 11.1%. Intel is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 5.0%, and American Express, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: INTC, BIO

