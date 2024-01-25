In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Humana, trading down 11.1%. Humana is lower by about 21.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 9.2%, and ResMed, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HUM, IBM

