In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NetApp topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.8%. Year to date, NetApp, registers a 50.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hormel Foods, trading down 3.9%. Hormel Foods is lower by about 32.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PG&E, trading down 3.2%, and General Motors, trading up 10.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HRL, NTAP

