In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Electric, trading down 20.4%. General Electric is lower by about 19.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 4.3%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 4.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GE, MU

