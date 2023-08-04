News & Insights

Markets
FTNT

S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, AMZN

August 04, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Amazon.com registers a 67.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortinet (FTNT), trading down 24.9%. Fortinet is showing a gain of 16.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed (RMD), trading down 13.9%, and Gen Digital (GEN), trading up 7.8% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, AMZN
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, AMZN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.