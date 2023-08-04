In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Amazon.com registers a 67.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortinet (FTNT), trading down 24.9%. Fortinet is showing a gain of 16.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed (RMD), trading down 13.9%, and Gen Digital (GEN), trading up 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, AMZN

