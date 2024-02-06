In early trading on Tuesday, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, GE HealthCare Technologies registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FMC, trading down 9.6%. FMC is lower by about 13.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fiserv, trading down 3.1%, and Willis Towers Watson Public, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FMC, GEHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.