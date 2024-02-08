In early trading on Thursday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.6%. Year to date, Monolithic Power Systems Inc registers a 14.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FleetCor Technologies, trading down 9.3%. FleetCor Technologies is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 9.0%, and Ralph Lauren, trading up 10.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FLT, MPWR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.